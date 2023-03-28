A five-bedroom detached house is up for sale in Bolney through Hamptons – Horsham Sales.

The freehold property on Chapel Road has an asking price of £1,300,000 and is the last home on the ‘residential stretch’ of the lane.

A Hamptons spokesperson said: “This handsome house has been thoughtfully modernised and extended to provide spacious and well-proportioned accommodation for a modern family.”

They added: “The nearby countryside is extremely pretty and perfect for those with an interest in walking/cycling.”

The house also offers: three bath/shower rooms (one ensuite), a sitting room, a family room, a kitchen/dining room, a utility room, a cloakroom and a garden.

There is a large shingle parking area at the front of the house with lots of space for parking and turning. There is a spacious outbuilding too that could be adapted to a variety of uses or used as a space for storage.

