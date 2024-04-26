‘Simply stunning’ Angmering bungalow with beautifully-landscaped garden

This Angmering bungalow is simply stunning, say the agents, and the south-facing garden is beautifully landscaped with mature shrubs, lawn and patio.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 26th Apr 2024, 15:40 BST

The three-bedroom detached bungalow in Roundstone Lane has come to the market with Fox & Sons at a price of £675,000. The agents say it is immaculately presented, with welcoming entrance hall, a triple-aspect lounge / diner, modern fitted kitchen with island, a bright and airy conservatory, three en-suites and a utility room.

There is a gated driveway for multiple cars, as well as a garage and car port. There is also 360 degrees access around the property, a fantastic front garden and landscaped back garden.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This Angmering bungalow is simply stunning, say the agents, and the south-facing garden is beautifully landscaped with mature shrubs, lawn and patio

1. Roundstone Lane, Angmering

This Angmering bungalow is simply stunning, say the agents, and the south-facing garden is beautifully landscaped with mature shrubs, lawn and patio Photo: Zoopla

This Angmering bungalow is simply stunning, say the agents, and the south-facing garden is beautifully landscaped with mature shrubs, lawn and patio

2. Roundstone Lane, Angmering

This Angmering bungalow is simply stunning, say the agents, and the south-facing garden is beautifully landscaped with mature shrubs, lawn and patio Photo: Zoopla

This Angmering bungalow is simply stunning, say the agents, and the south-facing garden is beautifully landscaped with mature shrubs, lawn and patio

3. Roundstone Lane, Angmering

This Angmering bungalow is simply stunning, say the agents, and the south-facing garden is beautifully landscaped with mature shrubs, lawn and patio Photo: Zoopla

This Angmering bungalow is simply stunning, say the agents, and the south-facing garden is beautifully landscaped with mature shrubs, lawn and patio

4. Roundstone Lane, Angmering

This Angmering bungalow is simply stunning, say the agents, and the south-facing garden is beautifully landscaped with mature shrubs, lawn and patio Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:AngmeringZoopla