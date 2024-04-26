‘Simply stunning’ Angmering bungalow with beautifully-landscaped garden

The three-bedroom detached bungalow in Roundstone Lane has come to the market with Fox & Sons at a price of £675,000. The agents say it is immaculately presented, with welcoming entrance hall, a triple-aspect lounge / diner, modern fitted kitchen with island, a bright and airy conservatory, three en-suites and a utility room.
There is a gated driveway for multiple cars, as well as a garage and car port. There is also 360 degrees access around the property, a fantastic front garden and landscaped back garden.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.