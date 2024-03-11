SOHO Fine Art at Skylarks: Brookworth Homes collaborates with local gallery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm, the show homes showcase a mixture of the gallery’s pieces, from oil paintings to street art, there is artwork for all types of buyers. The artwork can be viewed in situ at Skylarks. To purchase a piece, buyers can request a private viewing from its branch in the Lanes, or a home visit to see the art in its intended place.

Located in the lively Lanes of Brighton, SOHO Fine Art has worked closely with an array of British and international artists for the past 10 years. The collaboration sees its artwork displayed across multiple units at Skylarks, each piece on display has been carefully chosen to align with the colourways and compositions in the space.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Hannah Murphy, Senior Gallery Manager at SOHO Fine Art, commented: “Having met the Head of Sales of Brookworth Homes in the gallery last year, we were keen to collaborate on such a key feature of interior design. Being the first time that we have participated in this kind of arrangement, it has been a great success so far and to see all our wonderful artists’ work on display is truly rewarding.”

Gavin Rowley, Managing Director at Brookworth Homes, commented: “We are proud to support a local gallery filled with such talent to be shared with the wider community in Rottingdean. The interactive gallery enables buyers to envision how the artwork would look in their home all whilst taking a look around Skylarks and seeing what the development has to offer.”

Situated only a few miles from the city of Brighton and Hove, the picturesque village of Rottingdean offers an array of quaint shops, traditional English tearooms and galleries. With the village’s most famous resident once being Rudyard Kipling, Kipling Gardens is the perfect place to take a stroll, surrounded by flint walls, a duck pond and a beautiful display of flowers. Standing on Beacon Hill, the iconic Rottingdean Windmill is a popular historic landmark, which overlooks the village and the sea.