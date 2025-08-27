South East home sellers embrace online auctions as demand surges

Homeowners across Kent, Surrey, and Sussex are increasingly turning to online property auctions as demand in the South East continues to climb.

Digital auctioneer BidX1 UK reports that the region now accounts for 22% of national buyer interest, with commuter links, lifestyle appeal, and the rise of homeworking keeping the market resilient. Sellers are finding that auctions not only attract strong buyer competition but also offer faster, more secure sales than traditional methods.

“Maidstone is seeing three-bed semis snapped up in under four weeks, while flats in Crawley and Redhill are drawing both local buyers and London investors,” said Stuart Collar-Brown, Head of Client Acquisitions at BidX1 UK. “Along the coast, Eastbourne and Hastings are proving magnets for relocators and second-home buyers.”

Recent results highlight the pace of activity:

A two-bed maisonette in Guildford sold for £266,000—11% above reserve.

A detached home in Tunbridge Wells was bought by a London buyer within 48 hours of listing.

A Brighton Victorian townhouse attracted 17 bids before exchanging within just 32 days.

Collar-Brown described the South East as offering “a rare balance—close enough to London to attract city buyers, but with enough lifestyle appeal to pull in relocators and retirees.”

Beyond speed, transparency is drawing more first-time sellers to auctions. Online bidding is visible in real time, deposits are taken upfront, and contracts exchange immediately once the gavel falls, removing the risk of last-minute fall-throughs.

Bidx1, a leading online auction platform, says the trend is only set to grow as more sellers look for certainty in a competitive market.