​Spacious detached house in Littlehampton with stunning garden and super summer house

The three-bedroom property in Holly Drive is in very good decorative order throughout and the agents say this is a fantastic opportunity. Viewing is highly recommended to avoid missing out.

Enjoy views across the landscaped garden and pond from the lovely summer house with seating. There is also a greenhouse and storage shed.

The house has a spacious open-plan living / dining room, refitted kitchen with space for a small breakfast table, ground-floor cloakroom, large private driveway to the front and an integral garage with power and lighting, directly accessible from the welcoming entrance porch.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Holly Drive, Littlehampton This three-bedroom property is in very good decorative order throughout and Graham Butt Estate Agents say this is a fantastic opportunity. Viewing is highly recommended to avoid missing out Photo: Zoopla

2 . Holly Drive, Littlehampton This three-bedroom property is in very good decorative order throughout and Graham Butt Estate Agents say this is a fantastic opportunity. Viewing is highly recommended to avoid missing out Photo: Zoopla

3 . Holly Drive, Littlehampton This three-bedroom property is in very good decorative order throughout and Graham Butt Estate Agents say this is a fantastic opportunity. Viewing is highly recommended to avoid missing out Photo: Zoopla

4 . Holly Drive, Littlehampton This three-bedroom property is in very good decorative order throughout and Graham Butt Estate Agents say this is a fantastic opportunity. Viewing is highly recommended to avoid missing out Photo: Zoopla