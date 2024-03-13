Spring launch announced for spectacular show home in Lavant
In the idyllic setting of Lavant, Oakley Green offers an enviable selection of traditionally built homes, ranging from 1 & 2 bedroom apartments to 2, 3 & 4 bedroom houses. Each home is designed and finished to the high specification for which Oakford has become so well known in this area over the years.
Appointments to view the interior-designed Show Home at Oakley Green are now available for prospective buyers to plan their visit and choose their new home.
Sebastian Kemp of Oakford Homes said, “To create Oakley Green, we’ve brought together a brilliant team of design, planning, specification and construction experts. To complete the picture, our interior designers, AJI, have presented a fantastic Show Home that highlights the lifestyle on offer here in this wonderfully scenic location.”
The Show Home, in The Morgan design, is a flint-faced, detached house with 3 double bedrooms and 2 luxury bathrooms. The large entrance hall, contemporary kitchen and spacious living/dining room which spans the full width of the house, each provide light, bright space for relaxed modern living in style.
The interior design reflects the superb countryside setting, with fresh vibrant colours set against a subtle range of warm, natural shades for a sense of modern sophistication.
Homes at Oakley Green will enjoy a stunning backdrop of beautiful West Sussex countryside, with some having far-reaching views across The Trundle. Chichester is just 4 miles away and the prestigious Goodwood Estate is also close by. Set close to the South Downs National Park, Oakley Green will incorporate a central area of landscaping to bring greenery into the heart of this outstanding development.
Richard Moores of Sims Williams, said, “Oakley Green is a development like no other. It’s not only unique in terms of setting but also in the sheer calibre of homes on offer here. Whatever size of home you’re looking for, you’ll find it at Oakley Green. With impressive specifications and a meticulous finish, Oakford Homes is focused on the finer details, so you can enjoy your new home from the day you move in and for years to come.”
The first step is to register your interest and secure a viewing appointment by calling Sims Williams on 01243 558735, or visit their website, simswilliams.co.uk to find out more.
The Show Home at Oakley Green will open on Saturday 23rd March at 10am, following which the opening hours will be from 10am to 5pm daily.