Spring launch announced for spectacular show home in Lavant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the idyllic setting of Lavant, Oakley Green offers an enviable selection of traditionally built homes, ranging from 1 & 2 bedroom apartments to 2, 3 & 4 bedroom houses. Each home is designed and finished to the high specification for which Oakford has become so well known in this area over the years.

Appointments to view the interior-designed Show Home at Oakley Green are now available for prospective buyers to plan their visit and choose their new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sebastian Kemp of Oakford Homes said, “To create Oakley Green, we’ve brought together a brilliant team of design, planning, specification and construction experts. To complete the picture, our interior designers, AJI, have presented a fantastic Show Home that highlights the lifestyle on offer here in this wonderfully scenic location.”

Stylish interiors will be on show at Oakley Green when the Show Home opens on 23rd March

The Show Home, in The Morgan design, is a flint-faced, detached house with 3 double bedrooms and 2 luxury bathrooms. The large entrance hall, contemporary kitchen and spacious living/dining room which spans the full width of the house, each provide light, bright space for relaxed modern living in style.

The interior design reflects the superb countryside setting, with fresh vibrant colours set against a subtle range of warm, natural shades for a sense of modern sophistication.

Homes at Oakley Green will enjoy a stunning backdrop of beautiful West Sussex countryside, with some having far-reaching views across The Trundle. Chichester is just 4 miles away and the prestigious Goodwood Estate is also close by. Set close to the South Downs National Park, Oakley Green will incorporate a central area of landscaping to bring greenery into the heart of this outstanding development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Moores of Sims Williams, said, “Oakley Green is a development like no other. It’s not only unique in terms of setting but also in the sheer calibre of homes on offer here. Whatever size of home you’re looking for, you’ll find it at Oakley Green. With impressive specifications and a meticulous finish, Oakford Homes is focused on the finer details, so you can enjoy your new home from the day you move in and for years to come.”

The first step is to register your interest and secure a viewing appointment by calling Sims Williams on 01243 558735, or visit their website, simswilliams.co.uk to find out more.