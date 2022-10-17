Data analysts at Anne Haimes Interiors have used Google search data to discover which kitchen features are the most sought-after.

Induction hobs are the most popular kitchen feature with 63,200 Google searches each month, beating out gas hobs by almost 40,000 monthly searches.

Using electromagnetic energy, induction hobs can heat pans faster than any other cooktop, with studies finding boiling a pot of water on an induction hob will take half the time of a gas stove. Best of all, households with an induction hob can enjoy savings on their energy bills thanks to their speed and efficiency, making them a desirable feature for kitchens as energy prices soar.

A kitchen island is one of the most desirable kitchen features

Kitchen islands are the second most-searched kitchen feature, averaging 52,600 searches each month.

But before you invest in a kitchen island, it’s important to remember that they’re not right for every kitchen and can feel claustrophobic if you don’t have enough space to comfortably house them.

Instead, you could opt for a kitchen peninsula to give all the benefits of a kitchen island without infringing on as much space. You can even choose pull-out or fold-away options for truly space-saving solutions.

Anne Haimes, design director and Founder of Anne Haimes Interiors, said: “The kitchen is the heart of the home – it’s not only a place to cook delicious meals but often a hub for friends and family to gather.

"Whether you’re flaunting your kitchen on Instagram or want to be assured you’re bang on trend, integrating these top trending kitchen features is sure to guarantee you an enviable kitchen.

“But remember, these trends are not the be-all and end-all of a fabulous kitchen. If a kitchen renovation is out of your budget, you can easily find cost-effective switches that better suit your lifestyle and style of kitchen without having to break the bank.”

Belfast sinks are the fourth most popular kitchen feature, with 24,000 average monthly searches. Since the rise of ‘cottagecore’, traditional English kitchens have been all the rage, with designers keen to encapsulate the romance and whimsy of the style – starting with the choice of sink.

Switching out modern sink styles for traditional materials, such as porcelain and ceramic, can instantly uplift a kitchen and will suit a wide variety of kitchen styles.

Other kitchen features ranking highly include gas hobs and wine coolers.