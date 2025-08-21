Stunning Airbnb house in Littlehampton comes on the market after modernisation

The five-bedroom Victorian end-of-terrace, in North Ham Road, retaining its period charm and is offered for sale with no forward chain. Estate agent Glyn-Jones says it is an exceptional house with more than 1,500 sq ft of accommodation.
The spacious and stylish property is beautifully presented with neutral décor and quality finishes throughout. The open-plan lounge and dining area is filled with natural light from a large bay window.
The impressive kitchen/breakfast room boasts integrated appliances, a charming boxed bay window with a seat, and ample space for a dining table and chairs. There is also a utility cupboard area and modern shower room on the ground floor.
A split-level landing gives access to three double bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom, and the second floor offers two additional well-proportioned bedrooms.
Outside, the westerly garden is fully enclosed and designed for low maintenance, with a spacious decking area leading down to a shingled section and a storage shed. The front garden is attractively landscaped with established flower beds and a path to the front door.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.