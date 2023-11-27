Stunning apartment in Britain's most beautiful new building – Bayside on Worthing seafront – comes on the market
The modern development, in an unrivalled position on the south coast, has recently received national acclaim as overall winner of The Royal Fine Art Commission Trust’s Building Beauty Awards 2023.
The apartment for sale, on the ninth floor, has an expansive wrap-around terrace and offers stunning triple-aspect views. The high-specification interior includes two double bedrooms and two bathrooms, and the apartment is for sale chain free.
Benefits of the Roffey Homes development include underfloor heating, secure underground parking and a private health club for residents. All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.