BREAKING

Stunning apartment in Britain's most beautiful new building – Bayside on Worthing seafront – comes on the market

An apartment in Britain's most beautiful new building – the award-winning Bayside development on Worthing seafront – has just come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £850,000.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 27th Nov 2023, 11:32 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 11:36 GMT

The modern development, in an unrivalled position on the south coast, has recently received national acclaim as overall winner of The Royal Fine Art Commission Trust’s Building Beauty Awards 2023.

The apartment for sale, on the ninth floor, has an expansive wrap-around terrace and offers stunning triple-aspect views. The high-specification interior includes two double bedrooms and two bathrooms, and the apartment is for sale chain free.

Benefits of the Roffey Homes development include underfloor heating, secure underground parking and a private health club for residents. All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This two-bedroom apartment in an unrivalled position on Worthing seafront has just come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £850,000. Located at the award-winning Bayside development, it offers stunning triple-aspect views.

1. Brighton Road, Worthing

This two-bedroom apartment in an unrivalled position on Worthing seafront has just come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £850,000. Located at the award-winning Bayside development, it offers stunning triple-aspect views. Photo: Zoopla

This two-bedroom apartment in an unrivalled position on Worthing seafront has just come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £850,000. Located at the award-winning Bayside development, it offers stunning triple-aspect views.

2. Brighton Road, Worthing

This two-bedroom apartment in an unrivalled position on Worthing seafront has just come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £850,000. Located at the award-winning Bayside development, it offers stunning triple-aspect views. Photo: Zoopla

This two-bedroom apartment in an unrivalled position on Worthing seafront has just come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £850,000. Located at the award-winning Bayside development, it offers stunning triple-aspect views.

3. Brighton Road, Worthing

This two-bedroom apartment in an unrivalled position on Worthing seafront has just come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £850,000. Located at the award-winning Bayside development, it offers stunning triple-aspect views. Photo: Zoopla

This two-bedroom apartment in an unrivalled position on Worthing seafront has just come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £850,000. Located at the award-winning Bayside development, it offers stunning triple-aspect views.

4. Brighton Road, Worthing

This two-bedroom apartment in an unrivalled position on Worthing seafront has just come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £850,000. Located at the award-winning Bayside development, it offers stunning triple-aspect views. Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BritainZooplaBenefits