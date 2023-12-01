Have a look inside this stunning four-bedroom detached house in Eastbourne that has been listed for sale on Zoopla.

n the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of £800,000

The listing states: “An opportunity has arisen to acquire this outstanding four bedroom detached house of individual design set within extensive private gardens overlooking The Royal Eastbourne Golf Course in one of towns most exclusive residential settings.

"The delightful and spacious accommodation has been substantially improved over recent years to offer versatile living throughout with four reception rooms, conservatory, modern fitted kitchen and utility room.

"The upstairs offers four generous double bedrooms with the master having an en suite and family bathroom. Further benefits include a double garage and off road parking for ample vehicles.

The property has been listed with the help of Fox and Sons.

1 . Foredown Close, Eastbourne Foredown Close, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

2 . Foredown Close, Eastbourne Foredown Close, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

3 . Foredown Close, Eastbourne Foredown Close, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla

4 . Foredown Close, Eastbourne Foredown Close, Eastbourne Photo: Zoopla