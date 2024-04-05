​Stunning seafront home in Worthing with self-contained annexe and garden studio

The four-bedroom family home is on the market with Robert Luff & Co, priced at £895,000. The agents say it is ideally situated on a seafront road in sought-after Goring and boasts spectacular views overlooking the greensward, towards the beach and seafront.

The property has a dual aspect living room, separate dining room, ground floor toilet, fitted kitchen, utility room and main bedroom with en-suite bathroom and dressing area. There is also a balcony with direct sea views.

The self-contained one-bedroom annexe has its own side access. There is also a separate studio / home office / garden room and ample off-road parking.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Marine Crescent, Goring This detached family home on Goring seafront has a one-bedroom annexe and separate studio / workshop in the garden. It is on the market with Robert Luff & Co, priced at £895,000. Photo: Zoopla

