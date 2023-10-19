Stunning thatched cottage goes on trhe market at £1,295,000

A stunning thatched cottage with beautiful gardens and a separate annexe has gone on the market at £1,295,00.
The five-bedroom Grade II listed property – Old Thatch at Greenhurst Lane inThakeham – is in a lovely semi-rural setting within the South Downs.
It offers a charming balance between period living and modern conveniences.
The cottage is on sale through agents Savills.
1. Kitchen
The cottage has a well-equipped kitchen/breakfast room with an electric Aga and integrated appliances. There is a stable door providing access to the gardens. Photo: Contributed
2. Dining room
The dining room has a lovely open range providing a focal poin Photo: Contributed
3. Drawing room
The drawing room has a stone fireplace and an adjoining study. Photo: Contributed
4. Sitting room
A sitting room with an open fireplace and French doors to the garden is another lovely reception area in which to relax Photo: Contributed