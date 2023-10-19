BREAKING
This stunning thatched cottage with beautiful gardens and a separate annexe has gone on the market at £1,295,00.

Stunning thatched cottage goes on trhe market at £1,295,000

A stunning thatched cottage with beautiful gardens and a separate annexe has gone on the market at £1,295,00.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 15:43 BST

The five-bedroom Grade II listed property – Old Thatch at Greenhurst Lane inThakeham – is in a lovely semi-rural setting within the South Downs.

It offers a charming balance between period living and modern conveniences.

The cottage is on sale through agents Savills.

The cottage has a well-equipped kitchen/breakfast room with an electric Aga and integrated appliances. There is a stable door providing access to the gardens.

1. Kitchen

The cottage has a well-equipped kitchen/breakfast room with an electric Aga and integrated appliances. There is a stable door providing access to the gardens.

The dining room has a lovely open range providing a focal poin

2. Dining room

The dining room has a lovely open range providing a focal poin

The drawing room has a stone fireplace and an adjoining study.

3. Drawing room

The drawing room has a stone fireplace and an adjoining study.

A sitting room with an open fireplace and French doors to the garden is another lovely reception area in which to relax

4. Sitting room

A sitting room with an open fireplace and French doors to the garden is another lovely reception area in which to relax

