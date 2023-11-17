Stylish Grade II listed flat conversion at former Worthing restaurant comes on the market

A stylish flat conversion at the site of the former Trenchers Restaurant in Worthing has come on the market and the agents say internal viewing is essential to appreciate the character, charm and uniqueness of this wonderful property.
The guide price for the Grade II listed two-bedroom flat conversion in Portland Road, in the heart of the town centre, is £325,000 with James & James Estate Agents. There is a contemporary kitchen, modern bathroom, stunning west-facing sun balcony and gated communal courtyard.
Originally, the building was created as a treasured restaurant but it was purchased by Paul Nash Properties due to its character, charm and prominent position within the town centre, and converted into a small new-style development of luxury apartments.
Portland Road, Worthing
This stylish Grade II listed flat in the heart of Worthing was converted from a popular restaurant and the agents say internal viewing is essential to appreciate the character, charm and uniqueness of this wonderful property. Photo: Zoopla
