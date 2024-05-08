Wellhouse Farm is in a semi rural position in Wellhouse Lane in Mid Sussex and is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £2,850,000.

The house was originally built in the 1980s and has been significantly improved and extended by the current owners, creating a family home with charm, character and style.The property is well-screened from the private lane, set back behind mature laurel hedging and is approached via a sweeping driveway which leads past outbuildings and opens out to offer plenty of parking.