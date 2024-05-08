Wellhouse Farm is in a semi rural position in Wellhouse Lane in Mid Sussex and is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £2,850,000.
The house was originally built in the 1980s and has been significantly improved and extended by the current owners, creating a family home with charm, character and style.The property is well-screened from the private lane, set back behind mature laurel hedging and is approached via a sweeping driveway which leads past outbuildings and opens out to offer plenty of parking.
There is a spacious entrance hall with adjacent boot room with limestone flooring Photo: Contributed
The impressive open plan kitchen/dining room and family area is the heart of the home. In the centre is a stunning bespoke solid wood kitchen providing an excellent range of painted cabinets complemented by carrera marble worktops and a dark limestone central island Photo: Contributed
The formal dining area has a lovely outlook to the paddock to the north Photo: Contributed
From the dining room, glazed double doors open to the spacious drawing room, which offers views over the paddock to the north via two large bay windows Photo: Contributed