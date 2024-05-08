Wellhouse Farm is in a semi rural position in Wellhouse Lane in Mid Sussex and is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £2,850,000.Wellhouse Farm is in a semi rural position in Wellhouse Lane in Mid Sussex and is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £2,850,000.
Stylish six-bedroom West Sussex house with two-bedroom annexe, detached home office and landscaped gardens

This stylish six-bedroom West Sussex house with two-bedroom annexe, home office and landscaped gardens is currently on the market.
By Sarah Page
Published 8th May 2024, 16:07 BST

The house was originally built in the 1980s and has been significantly improved and extended by the current owners, creating a family home with charm, character and style.The property is well-screened from the private lane, set back behind mature laurel hedging and is approached via a sweeping driveway which leads past outbuildings and opens out to offer plenty of parking.

There is a spacious entrance hall with adjacent boot room with limestone flooring

The impressive open plan kitchen/dining room and family area is the heart of the home. In the centre is a stunning bespoke solid wood kitchen providing an excellent range of painted cabinets complemented by carrera marble worktops and a dark limestone central island

The formal dining area has a lovely outlook to the paddock to the north

From the dining room, glazed double doors open to the spacious drawing room, which offers views over the paddock to the north via two large bay windows

