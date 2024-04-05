Substantial Arundel home with huge potential and abundant space, available chain free

The four-bedroom property in Torton Hill Road offers huge potential, with an option to modernise and remodel, with significant, abundant space for entertaining or working from home, meeting all flexible needs.

Available chain free, the house has extensive parking for multiple cars and a sunny walled garden that is not overlooked. Benefits include a master bedroom boasting en-suite and dressing area, a formal dining room, sitting room and study.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Torton Hill Road, Arundel This substantial detached house in a highly-desirable road in Arundel has huge potential, with an option to modernise and remodel. It has come on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £950,000. Photo: Zoopla

2 . Torton Hill Road, Arundel This substantial detached house in a highly-desirable road in Arundel has huge potential, with an option to modernise and remodel. It has come on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £950,000. Photo: Zoopla

3 . Torton Hill Road, Arundel This substantial detached house in a highly-desirable road in Arundel has huge potential, with an option to modernise and remodel. It has come on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £950,000. Photo: Zoopla

4 . Torton Hill Road, Arundel This substantial detached house in a highly-desirable road in Arundel has huge potential, with an option to modernise and remodel. It has come on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £950,000. Photo: Zoopla