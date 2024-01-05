Substantial family home in Worthing with feature roof terrace garden, offering wide-reaching views

A substantial five-bedroom family home with roof terrace garden, offering wide-reaching views across Worthing, has come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £675,000.

An internal inspection is highly recommended by the agents to fully appreciate the scope, location and quality of this semi-detached property, which they say is a fine family residence.

Located in Shaftesbury Avenue, it is a three-storey 1930s house with a wealth of period features. The spacious interior includes a 17ft lounge, separate dining room, full-width conservatory, fitted kitchen, utility room and ground-floor toilet.

The first floor has four bedrooms, spacious study landing a refitted family bathroom and separate toilet. On the top floor is a bedroom, modern shower room and access to one of the many highlights of the house, the roof terrace garden with distant views.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Shaftesbury Avenue, Worthing This substantial five-bedroom house has come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £675,000. An internal inspection is highly recommended by the agents to fully appreciate the scope, location and quality of this fine family residence. Photo: Zoopla

2 . Shaftesbury Avenue, Worthing This substantial five-bedroom house has come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £675,000. An internal inspection is highly recommended by the agents to fully appreciate the scope, location and quality of this fine family residence. Photo: Zoopla

3 . Shaftesbury Avenue, Worthing This substantial five-bedroom house has come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £675,000. An internal inspection is highly recommended by the agents to fully appreciate the scope, location and quality of this fine family residence. Photo: Zoopla

4 . Shaftesbury Avenue, Worthing This substantial five-bedroom house has come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents priced at £675,000. An internal inspection is highly recommended by the agents to fully appreciate the scope, location and quality of this fine family residence. Photo: Zoopla