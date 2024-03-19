Substantial Worthing family home with incredible opportunity to extend

Estate agent John Edwards & Co says this is a genuinely unique home in a hugely desirable area, and one in which they anticipate a great deal of interest. Viewing is essential in order to fully appreciate all it has to offer.

The four-bedroom, chalet-style property, in Goring Street, Goring, has come on the market priced at £850,000. There are two reception rooms, two bath / shower rooms, a spacious kitchen / breakfast room, home office and 70ft-plus garden with a wide range of mature fruit trees.

The property has been re-wired, re-plumbed and had solar panels fitted, which effectively eliminate electricity bills over the summer months, along with a Harvey water softener.

1 . Goring Street, Goring Estate agent John Edwards & Co says this is a genuinely unique home in a hugely desirable area, and one in which they anticipate a great deal of interest. Viewing is essential in order to fully appreciate all it has to offer. Photo: Zoopla

2 . Goring Street, Goring Estate agent John Edwards & Co says this is a genuinely unique home in a hugely desirable area, and one in which they anticipate a great deal of interest. Viewing is essential in order to fully appreciate all it has to offer. Photo: Zoopla

3 . Goring Street, Goring Estate agent John Edwards & Co says this is a genuinely unique home in a hugely desirable area, and one in which they anticipate a great deal of interest. Viewing is essential in order to fully appreciate all it has to offer. Photo: Zoopla

4 . Goring Street, Goring Estate agent John Edwards & Co says this is a genuinely unique home in a hugely desirable area, and one in which they anticipate a great deal of interest. Viewing is essential in order to fully appreciate all it has to offer. Photo: Zoopla