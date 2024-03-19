Estate agent John Edwards & Co says this is a genuinely unique home in a hugely desirable area, and one in which they anticipate a great deal of interest. Viewing is essential in order to fully appreciate all it has to offer.Estate agent John Edwards & Co says this is a genuinely unique home in a hugely desirable area, and one in which they anticipate a great deal of interest. Viewing is essential in order to fully appreciate all it has to offer.
Substantial Worthing family home with incredible opportunity to extend

This substantial Worthing property is a beautiful family home with an incredible opportunity to develop it by adding further rooms in the spacious loft.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 19th Mar 2024, 10:48 GMT

Estate agent John Edwards & Co says this is a genuinely unique home in a hugely desirable area, and one in which they anticipate a great deal of interest. Viewing is essential in order to fully appreciate all it has to offer.

The four-bedroom, chalet-style property, in Goring Street, Goring, has come on the market priced at £850,000. There are two reception rooms, two bath / shower rooms, a spacious kitchen / breakfast room, home office and 70ft-plus garden with a wide range of mature fruit trees.

The property has been re-wired, re-plumbed and had solar panels fitted, which effectively eliminate electricity bills over the summer months, along with a Harvey water softener.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

