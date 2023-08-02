Sunken sensory garden officially opened in Steyne Gardens by Worthing's oldest charity

Sight Support Worthing has officially opened its sunken sensory garden in Steyne Gardens after a transformation that has taken place over more than two years.

The old Triton fountain has been restored to working order and a wooden clock has been created around it, with a lovely lavender border. A whole host of new plants have been put in around the garden, focusing on the scents and feel over the varying seasons.

A grant from the Rampion Community Benefit Fund helped pay for the project and the launch date of August 1 was selected for the launch as the final day of the grant period. Trustees and volunteers from Worthing's oldest charity have done most of the work, with the support of the council's park rangers, and will continue to care for the garden on a weekly basis.

Jackie Brownlee, who manages fundraising and benefits for Sight Support Worthing, said: "The official opening was a celebration of the transformation by the hard work of Sight Support Worthing and the funding from Rampion Offshore Wind Farm."

Town crier Bob Smytherman heralded the opening of the garden and mayor Jon Roser cut the ribbon. Mr Roser also left his mark by helping plant some wildflowers, throwing mixed seeds on the borders under the direction of Cherry Ward, chairman of the board of trustees. Mr Roser said: "Green spaces are so important to all of us nowadays. So it was a particular pleasure to open the Sight Support Worthing sensory garden in Steyne Gardens. Thanks are due to the Sight Support team, Rampion Wind Farm and the Worthing Borough Council park rangers for all the efforts put in to create this wonderful space."

Cherry said this was the third year the charity had been working on the garden, so they had learned about which plants were suitable. Two bug hotels have been included, tucked at the back of the borders.

The Triton fountain was moved to the sunken garden in February 2007 as part of a previous facelift that saw the old steps down to the garden being replaced with ramped pathways, making it accessible to all for the first time. Triton had come from the island on the old boating lake beside the Aquarena swimming pool. Created by William Bloye, a renowned sculptor of civic art, the unique bronze was presented to the borough in 1968.

Jackie said volunteers had enjoyed overhauling the gardens and getting the fountain working again. New benches are still to come, as well as a plaque. She added: "It was really overgrown and covered in weeds. We put white pebbles in to contrast with the grey slate and planted lavender all around the fountain. There are other bits, like the wind spinners, which pay homage to Rampion. The borders have been replanted with different smells and touches. It has always been a sensory garden, as far as I know, but it was just really overgrown. Our trustees and volunteers have been working on it for a couple of years and some of our members have come down to help as well."

