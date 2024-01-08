Surrey-based husband and wife kitchen design team to give advice at the Homebuilding and Renovating Show in Farnborough
The former military husband and wife are quickly becoming veterans of the show as the upcoming date marks their fifth appearance showcasing their kitchen design company - Chisholm Design.
Chisholm Design specialises in ‘design, sourcing and fitting bespoke solid wood kitchens’. They primarily serve their local area of Surrey, extending into Sussex and Hampshire, but they have even completed projects as far away as Scotland.
Jo and Rob’s business started when the couple designed an extension to their house and friends began to ask for help in their own projects; from there the business just took off.
The couple share a military background. Jo was in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and said: “It involved a bit of design and maths, is why kitchen design appeals to me.”
Rob was an infantryman. He said: “We are good pairing because Jo’s got the eye for design and colour and that side of things. I bring a bit of rigour to the operational side of things.”
It is their ‘opposite skill sets’ that allow them to work so well together as husband and wife. Rob admitted: “You can’t ever really escape the work, but because it’s your own business you kind of love it and it doesn’t really feel like work at all.”
Chisholm design is a growing team of five, including two full-time designers from Farnham’s Creative Arts course and a 19-year-old gap year student doing work experience before her architecture course in September.
Within the next year the Chisholm’s will venture into bathroom design, but before that you can find the duo at the Homebuilding and Renovating Show (January 13-14 at Farnborough International Exhibition Centre) showcasing their new cabinetry. They will provide photos of previous contracts and plenty of advice for any visitors on current and future interior design projects.
At the Homebuilding and Renovating Show, self-build specialists, renovation experts and leading brands are all under one roof. The show is a great venue for Surrey homeowners to attend for advice on current and future interior design projects.
