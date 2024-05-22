Sussex developer claims downsizers are driving the property market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premium property developer Brookworth Homes has recently revealed that downsizer buyers are driving the local property market, having seen an increase in the buyer demographic across its developments in Sussex.

As a leading example of the current buyer trend, couple Trish Rodwell (66) and Ian Rodwell (75), purchased their two- bedroom property at Brookworth Homes’ The Vale in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, after relocating from their six-bedroom home in the South of France.

The couple, who have lived abroad on and off for 40 years, purchased their new two-bedroom home in Burgess Hill off plan in September 2023 due to Ian’s work and moved in shortly after, making the new build their own.

Patricia Rodwell commented: “This is our 21st move in 40 years and having previously been frequent relocators due to my husband’s career, we are very happy to be settled in our new home.

Patricia Rodwell in her home at The Vale, Burgess Hill

“Originally, we were looking to rent, but were put off by the current state of the rental market. Having just sold our home in France, we needed a place immediately and fell in love with the property as soon as we viewed it.”

Gavin Rowley, Managing Director at Brookworth Homes commented: “Across our buyer base, we have noticed a real trend in homeowners falling into three categories: downsizers, divorcees and those with a desire for a lifestyle change.

“In addition to needs-based buyers, we have also seen a smaller yet significant number of people post-pandemic, with a need for more space as working from home becomes the new normal. We anticipate this trend to further increase and our homes across the country accommodate those in the three categories.”

Situated only a few miles from the city of Brighton and Hove, the Skylarks development is ideal for those commuting, with direct trains to London St Pancras in an hour and a half. The bustling city centre offers a vast array of shops, restaurants, theatres. Known as the biggest attraction in the South East, the Brighton Pier provides rides, attractions and food stalls as it looks out onto the pebbly beach of Brighton.

Nestled on the edge of the beautiful South Downs National Park, The Vale can be found on the edge of Burgess Hill. Perfect for families, there is an array of excellent choice of schools including Burgess Hill Girls School, The Burgess Hill Academy and Hambrook School. Conveniently placed for commuting, Brighton and the South Coast are only half an hour away by car, Gatwick Airport is easily reached by road or rail, and London is less than a 55-minute train journey away.

Brookworth Homes continues to grow its community in West Sussex, with the addition of its latest developments: The Vale and Skylarks. Currently available at The Vale are a collection of one- and two-bedroom apartments starting from £325,000 three-bedroom homes priced from £725,000.

Skylarks are currently selling a range of three- and four-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £825,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home.