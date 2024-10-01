Sussex residents underestimate the cost of their ideal home by £50,000
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The research, conducted by leading manufacturer of aluminium doors and windows, Origin, found that local residents’ ideal home is a detached, four-bedroom, two-bathroom property. The perfect home also boasts two reception rooms, a playroom, a study, and a summerhouse to enjoy countryside views.
However, future buyers in the area hope to spend just £782,000 on this ideal home – significantly less than it’s worth. In fact, the average cost for a property with these features in Sussex is £833,000 – 6% more than buyers expect to pay.
This challenge can be seen across much of the UK. In fact, there are only seven counties where homeowners can purchase their ideal home within budget. Interestingly, this includes Devon, Lincolnshire and Norfolk.
Victoria Brocklesby, COO at Origin, comments: “Our research shows that Brits know exactly what they’re looking for in a property and have some ambitious goals when it comes to their ‘forever home’. However, due to a volatile market and rising house prices, this is becoming harder to achieve than ever before, particularly in certain areas of the country.
“Thankfully, our years of experience in the home industry have taught us that the perfect home isn’t dictated purely by square footage or the number of reception rooms. Instead, it’s about creating a space that you love and that works hard for you and your family. With the right advice and planning, this is achievable for everyone.”
The most expensive places (on average) in the UK to buy a ‘forever home’:
- Cambridgeshire - £1,800,000
- Oxfordshire - £1,650,000
- Manchester - £1,608,333
- Warwickshire - £1,522,500
- Staffordshire - £1,400,000
The most affordable places (on average) in the UK to buy a ‘forever home’:
- Norfolk - £466,666
- Shropshire - £498,333
- Cumbria - £500,000
- Leicestershire - £517,000
- Lancashire - £551,650
Visit the Origin website to take a closer look at Britain’s Forever Home.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.