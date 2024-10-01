Sussex residents underestimate the cost of their ideal home by £50,000

By Saskia Ponting
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2024, 17:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
New analysis of UK real estate data reveals that people in Sussex have drastically unrealistic expectations of the cost of their ideal ‘forever home’.

The research, conducted by leading manufacturer of aluminium doors and windows, Origin, found that local residents’ ideal home is a detached, four-bedroom, two-bathroom property. The perfect home also boasts two reception rooms, a playroom, a study, and a summerhouse to enjoy countryside views.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, future buyers in the area hope to spend just £782,000 on this ideal home – significantly less than it’s worth. In fact, the average cost for a property with these features in Sussex is £833,000 – 6% more than buyers expect to pay.

This challenge can be seen across much of the UK. In fact, there are only seven counties where homeowners can purchase their ideal home within budget. Interestingly, this includes Devon, Lincolnshire and Norfolk.

Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article

Victoria Brocklesby, COO at Origin, comments: “Our research shows that Brits know exactly what they’re looking for in a property and have some ambitious goals when it comes to their ‘forever home’. However, due to a volatile market and rising house prices, this is becoming harder to achieve than ever before, particularly in certain areas of the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thankfully, our years of experience in the home industry have taught us that the perfect home isn’t dictated purely by square footage or the number of reception rooms. Instead, it’s about creating a space that you love and that works hard for you and your family. With the right advice and planning, this is achievable for everyone.”

The most expensive places (on average) in the UK to buy a ‘forever home’:

  1. Cambridgeshire - £1,800,000
  2. Oxfordshire - £1,650,000
  3. Manchester - £1,608,333
  4. Warwickshire - £1,522,500
  5. Staffordshire - £1,400,000

The most affordable places (on average) in the UK to buy a ‘forever home’:

  1. Norfolk - £466,666
  2. Shropshire - £498,333
  3. Cumbria - £500,000
  4. Leicestershire - £517,000
  5. Lancashire - £551,650

Visit the Origin website to take a closer look at Britain’s Forever Home.

Related topics:SussexNorfolkLincolnshireDevon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.