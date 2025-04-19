Sussex village named among top rural destinations for ‘pub-cations’ this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New data has revealed the top rural destinations for ‘pub-cations’ this Easter – and a village near Chichester is on the list.

Airbnb has conducted a study, with the data revealing that West Ashling is a top trending rural destination for Brits this Easter.

“It comes as new research reveals that over half (52 per cent) of Brits are planning or considering a ‘pub-cation’ - a rural staycation centred around the traditional charm and cuisine of cosy British pubs,” a spokesperson for the researchers said.

"As for why Brits are choosing their trips based on proximity to a countryside pub, 47 per cent say it’s for the draw of a hearty pub meal.

“To provide last-minute travellers with ultimate pub-cation inspiration, Airbnb unveils stunning stays conveniently located nearby a local gastro-pub, all situated in trending rural UK destinations – including the stunning Garden Rooms Cottage in Chichester, just a stone’s throw away from the village’s local gastro-pub, The Richmond Arms.”

Nestled in the picturesque village of West Ashling, Garden Rooms Cottage has been described as a ‘quaint’ place to stay – with guests given a ‘taste of rural Sussex life’.

The Airbnb spokesperson added: “Surrounded by beautiful gardens and tastefully decorated with elegant and cosy furnishings, this idyllic stay boasts convenient proximity to the village’s local gastro-pubs, The Richmond Arms. Guests can saunter at leisure to the village to enjoy a Sunday roast or a pint in the sunshine.”

The new research from Airbnb ‘reveals a stark shift’ in travel habits for the Easter holiday period, with 42 per cent of Brits travelling for ‘memorable dining experiences’ – proving ‘gastro-tourism’ is showing ‘no sign of slowing’.

The Airbnb spokesperson added: “Social media is king for foodie-inspired travel, with almost half (46 per cent) using it to discover new restaurants and culinary experiences in the area they are visiting, and almost a third (28 per cent) admitting that TikTok trends and viral spots influence where they go.

“To provide ultimate pub-cation inspiration this Easter, Airbnb unveils its trending rural destinations and stunning country stays - where quintessentially British pubs are either just downstairs, or a short stroll away.

"Bookings for trips in UK countryside destinations have increased by 71 per cent on Airbnb for this year’s Easter bank holiday weekend vs 2024, as families and friends seize the long weekend as a chance to reconnect, whilst taking in all that Britain’s pubs have to offer.”

Luke Impett, partnerships and external affairs for Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: "Easter is the ideal time to reset, and our research shows that people in the UK love heading to the countryside for a cosy pub meal.

"In fact, 37 per cent pick a country pub as their top place to meet up with family and friends during Easter. Pubs serve as the vibrant hubs of the community - landlords who know their regulars, stories shared over hearty meals in a homely atmosphere.

"We’re proud to help our guests find the perfect stay, whether it’s a cosy spot just steps from their nearest tavern to actually staying within these charming pubs themselves.”

Find out more at www.airbnb.co.uk/