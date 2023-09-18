Sustainable garden and interior design inspiration at Sigma Homes Hanlye View

Sigma homes will be unveiling a sustainable focused show home and garden at Hanlye view in Cuckfield on Saturday 23rd September. The garden has been designed by local gardener The Conscious Gardening Co. with sustainable and nature focused features to provide inspiration for families on creating a beautiful outdoor space that works for family life whilst complementing and enriching the local wildlife landscape.

The garden has been designed to show prospective buyers how they can create an outdoor space sustainably to compliment the natural world whilst also being a functional space for families to spend time. It features a flowing gravel path which has been sourced from a local supplier and quarry to minimise the carbon-footprint. This leads to enclosed seating spaces, feature trees and the garden room. There is an abundance of greenery including UK native trees, and a mix of native plants to echo the surrounding Sussex countryside, which aims to create a naturalistic aesthetic that offers a wealth of food and habitat for local wildlife. Site landscapers were also actively encouraged to save dead or cut wood from their tree surgery and to stack in a wood pile behind the garden room. This minimises waste from the creation of the garden, and will slowly rot down over time to provide a vital habitat for invertebrates and other small creatures.

Cameron Macfie, owner of The Conscious Gardening Co. said: “Our ethos is to create organic, ecologically considerate, and environmentally conscious garden spaces for our customers to enjoy. We are at a time where it’s paramount we focus on sustainable solutions, including for our garden spaces. At Hanlye View we wanted to show that it is possible to create visually beautiful gardens without an excessive budget and give something back to the environment at the same time. Every decision made for this garden design was made with a sustainable future in mind, but also ensuring it’s a functional space that can be not only enjoyed, but also easily maintained.”

The sustainable theme is also the focus for the interior design of the show home The spacious three-which boasts an open-plan lounge and kitchen/ diner, a principal bedroom with ensuite, two further bedrooms and family bathroom with a bespoke 10 sqm garden room designed by Bakers of Haywards Heath.

Cameron Macfie from The Conscious Gardening Co.

Designed by Designs For All Occasions, the show home includes bespoke pieces including furniture made from sustainable birchwood, elmwood and bamboo wood. The paint used is all water-based and the wallpaper has been sourced from FSC certified suppliers, it is also polymer free. The accessories and soft furnishings have also been carefully chosen including picture frames made of Polcore, a 70% recycled polystyrene, and seagrass and rattan accessories which are both eco-friendly and biodegradable. A neutral contemporary theme runs through the home with taupe, warm oranges and wood forming the colour palette. Bedroom two has been designed as a stylish double bedroom suitable for a teenager or as a guest room, while bedroom three is designed as a children’s bedroom with a modern bunk bed and study space. Outside, the garden room, provided by locally based Bakers Garden Buildings, features the important working from home space.

Prospective buyers and those looking for sustainable inspiration are invited to visit the development between 10am and 5pm on Saturday 23rd September for a tour of the show home and garden to see the designs first hand and take inspiration for their new home.

Hanlye View comprises 13 energy-efficient contemporary houses, offering prospective buyers a rare opportunity to buy new in this sought after neighbourhood. New trees and hedgerows are being planted as part of the scheme, delivering biodiversity net gains. The 13 homes will also benefit from electric car charging points and high levels of insulation, to achieve a high EPC-B rating. Prices for a three-bedroom house start at £680,000.

