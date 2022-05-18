The three bedroom house in Burton Park, which is at the foot of the South Downs and within the National Park .

Residents have the use of the parkland with its pastures, woodland and lakes along with direct access to miles of footpaths and bridleways. This is a rare and protected environment well away from roads and traffic and bordered by conservation woodlands and Sites of Special Scientific Interest which attract a wealth of wildlife. In addition residents have exclusive use of the beautifully restored Formal Garden and tennis courts.