The three bedroom house in Burton Park, which is at the foot of the South Downs and within the National Park.
Residents have the use of the parkland with its pastures, woodland and lakes along with direct access to miles of footpaths and bridleways. This is a rare and protected environment well away from roads and traffic and bordered by conservation woodlands and Sites of Special Scientific Interest which attract a wealth of wildlife. In addition residents have exclusive use of the beautifully restored Formal Garden and tennis courts.
Across two floors the grade I listed mansion has a drawing room, library, garden room, garden courtyard, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room, family bathroom and the master bedroom has an ensuite.
The property is on the market with a guide price of £1,600,000 with Barrington & Company on Zoopla