Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
1 hour ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
2 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
2 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
2 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
3 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK

Take a look at this family home to rent in Storrington, close to National Trust land

This family home, is a lovely rental property, close to National Trust Land, very well presented and recently redecorated, the detached house is also in a sought after, quiet residential area.

By Stella BuckinghamContributor
Published 5th Apr 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:10 BST
A lovely family home in sought after StorringtonA lovely family home in sought after Storrington
A lovely family home in sought after Storrington

A lovely rental property in Storrington, West Sussex, that comprises of a large entrance hallway, cloakroom, utility room, kitchen and sitting/dining room.

On the first floor there is a principal bedroom suite with dressing area and ensuite shower room, two further bedrooms and family bathroom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Externally there is the added benefit of a detached Garage, separate office/cabin and rear garden consisting of patio area and lawn.

Most Popular
Redecorated bathroomRedecorated bathroom
Redecorated bathroom

Pets considered - pet premium of £25 pcm applies. The property is on the market at a price of £1795 per calendar month (+ fees) with GL & Co Estate Agents, Lettings department on 01903 744166.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Fantastic kitchenFantastic kitchen
Fantastic kitchen
The sitting/dining roomThe sitting/dining room
The sitting/dining room
National TrustPets