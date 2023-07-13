A large six-bedroom detached house from the 1920s has just come onto the market for a guide price of £2,200,000.

The home at 94 Lewes Road, Haywards Heath, was built in the ’20s and then subjected to an extensive programme of refurbishments by its current owner in 2012.

It is being sold by Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales.

A spokesperson said: “The house is a grand property built in the traditional Sussex vernacular, with a mix of brick and tile-hung elevations and exposed timber framing in the Tudor Revival style to the rear. The highlight of the house is certainly its stunning and well-established gardens, which are private with no overlooking neighbours and ideally angled to capture the sun throughout the day. Internally the house is generously proportioned, offering almost 5,000 sq ft of space over three floors, with a bright and modern design throughout featuring neutral colours, natural wooden elements like window frames, doors and floors, and contemporary bath and shower rooms. Of particular note is the annexe potential on the ground floor, which could be created by joining the second kitchen, shower room/WC and one of the reception rooms to create a self-contained living area for grandparents, older children or staff.

“The ground floor accommodation is well suited to entertaining and features a bright and welcoming entrance hall leading to three good-size reception rooms and a cloakroom with W.C. There is also a separate kitchen, which is well appointed with appliances and built-in storage, and features bifold doors opening to the rear garden and terrace. There is an additional reception room, a boot room providing internal access to the double garage, and a second kitchen, shower room and store accessed separately.”

The first floor offers five good-size double bedrooms, three of which are en suite, and the remaining bedrooms share a separate shower room. There are also a number of storage rooms and on the top floor is a sixth bedroom, attic room and loft storage.

Call 01444360175 or visit www.hamptons.co.uk/properties/17458914/sales/HAY230148#/. People can also see the property on Zoopla.co.uk.

1 . Lewes Road, Haywards Heath The home at 94 Lewes Road, Haywards Heath, was built in the 1920s and then subjected to an extensive programme of refurbishments in 2012 Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

2 . Ground floor The ground floor accommodation is well suited to entertaining Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

3 . Space The home offers almost 5,000 sq ft of space over three floors Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales

4 . Outside The rear garden and terrace Photo: Hamptons – Haywards Heath Sales