The property is situated in River Road, Littlehampton, just moments away from the town centre, train station, River Arun and the beach.

Retaining many period features including sash windows, doors, fireplaces and exposed flint brickwork, the property has plenty of charm.

The three-bedroom home has two bathrooms (with a cast-iron rolltop bath and twin basins), two reception rooms, a dining room and a spacious, modern kitchen.

The rear garden is enclosed by a traditional flint wall and features a sun terrace in addition to a beautiful lawn area. There is also a brick-built garden office attached to the back of the property.

The front garden has a flower bed with roses and a weeping cherry tree and is enclosed by a low flint wall with wrought iron railings.

You can view the property on Zoopla.

