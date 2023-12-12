BREAKING
This attractive four-bedroom family home is situated in Little Comptons, Horsham, and is on the market with a guide price of £715,000.

Take a look inside this four-bedroom detached Horsham property with a secluded garden

This four-bedroom detached house set at the end of a small Horsham cul de sac has just gone on the market.
By Sarah Page
Published 12th Dec 2023, 12:49 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 12:50 GMT

The property features a spacious living room with feature fireplace, refitted kitchen/breakfast room, family room, and attractive secluded garden.

It is situated in Little Comptons, close to Millais and Forest Schools, and is on sale through agents Brock Taylor with a guide price of £715,000.

The agents describe the spacious property as having a high standard of decor with large double glazed windows providing a high level of natural light.

There is a large living room with a bay window and a stunning fireplace, with a living flame gas fire.

There is a large living room with a bay window and a stunning fireplace, with a living flame gas fire.

The property has a large refitted kitchen/breakfast room, with integrated appliances, a part vaulted ceiling and patio doors to the garden.

The property has a large refitted kitchen/breakfast room, with integrated appliances, a part vaulted ceiling and patio doors to the garden.

There are four bedrooms on the first floo rincluding a spacious main bedroom that features a double wardrobe and an en suite bathroom.

There are four bedrooms on the first floo rincluding a spacious main bedroom that features a double wardrobe and an en suite bathroom.

The main bedroom has an en suite bathroom.

The main bedroom has an en suite bathroom.

