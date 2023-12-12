Take a look inside this four-bedroom detached Horsham property with a secluded garden
This four-bedroom detached house set at the end of a small Horsham cul de sac has just gone on the market.
The property features a spacious living room with feature fireplace, refitted kitchen/breakfast room, family room, and attractive secluded garden.
It is situated in Little Comptons, close to Millais and Forest Schools, and is on sale through agents Brock Taylor with a guide price of £715,000.
The agents describe the spacious property as having a high standard of decor with large double glazed windows providing a high level of natural light.
