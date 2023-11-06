BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
This elegant Georgian country house has wonderful views across the South Downs. It is on sale through Savills with a guide price of £2,750,000This elegant Georgian country house has wonderful views across the South Downs. It is on sale through Savills with a guide price of £2,750,000
This elegant Georgian country house has wonderful views across the South Downs. It is on sale through Savills with a guide price of £2,750,000

Take a look inside this Georgian country house with magnificent South Downs views

This elegant six-bedroom Georgian country house with far-reaching South Downs views is currently on the market.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:57 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 17:06 GMT

Horton Hall in Small Dole is believed to date from around 1812 and is set within 3.6 acres of beautiful gardens and grounds.Internally, the property has a number of original features with high ceilings, magnificent shuttered sash windows, period fireplaces and stone and oak flooring.

It also has a leisure suite with a heated indoor pool, changing room with shower, sauna and a wine store.

It is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £2,750,00.

To the south of the house is a beautiful York stone terrace, edged by lavender and box, with two avenues of young ginkgo trees and a brick-built pizza oven

1. Terrace

To the south of the house is a beautiful York stone terrace, edged by lavender and box, with two avenues of young ginkgo trees and a brick-built pizza oven Photo: Contributed

The drawing room has a dual-aspect and features an original open fireplace with an ornate carved timber surround and inset woodburner.

2. Drawing room

The drawing room has a dual-aspect and features an original open fireplace with an ornate carved timber surround and inset woodburner. Photo: Contributed

The dining room also has a dual-aspect and features an original open fireplace

3. Dining room

The dining room also has a dual-aspect and features an original open fireplace Photo: Contributed

The kitchen, breakfast and family room forms the hub of the home for day to day family life, with plenty of space for a central breakfast table and for sofas around a gas log-effect fire in one corner. The kitchen area is fitted with a range of hand painted bespoke cabinetry with wood block worktops and a marble-topped island, together with a two-oven Aga and various appliances

4. Kitchen

The kitchen, breakfast and family room forms the hub of the home for day to day family life, with plenty of space for a central breakfast table and for sofas around a gas log-effect fire in one corner. The kitchen area is fitted with a range of hand painted bespoke cabinetry with wood block worktops and a marble-topped island, together with a two-oven Aga and various appliances Photo: Contributed

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GeorgianSouth DownsSavills