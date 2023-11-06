Take a look inside this Georgian country house with magnificent South Downs views

This elegant six-bedroom Georgian country house with far-reaching South Downs views is currently on the market.
Horton Hall in Small Dole is believed to date from around 1812 and is set within 3.6 acres of beautiful gardens and grounds.Internally, the property has a number of original features with high ceilings, magnificent shuttered sash windows, period fireplaces and stone and oak flooring.
It also has a leisure suite with a heated indoor pool, changing room with shower, sauna and a wine store.
It is on sale through agents Savills with a guide price of £2,750,00.
1. Terrace
To the south of the house is a beautiful York stone terrace, edged by lavender and box, with two avenues of young ginkgo trees and a brick-built pizza oven Photo: Contributed
2. Drawing room
The drawing room has a dual-aspect and features an original open fireplace with an ornate carved timber surround and inset woodburner. Photo: Contributed
3. Dining room
The dining room also has a dual-aspect and features an original open fireplace Photo: Contributed
4. Kitchen
The kitchen, breakfast and family room forms the hub of the home for day to day family life, with plenty of space for a central breakfast table and for sofas around a gas log-effect fire in one corner. The kitchen area is fitted with a range of hand painted bespoke cabinetry with wood block worktops and a marble-topped island, together with a two-oven Aga and various appliances Photo: Contributed