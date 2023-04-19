Take a look inside this Horsham family home with private gardens and heated swimming pool
This five-bedroom detached family home is situated in a secluded development at Rookwood Park in Horsham.
It was built by Berkeley Homes in 1996 to exacting standards and has been further improved with the addition of a vaulted ceiling extension to the kitchen to create an open plan, central family hub.
It has a large private garden, including a heated swimming pool, and is on sale through agents Courtney Green with a guide price of £1,850,000.
The property, which has an expansive gravel driveway with access to a detached triple garage, backs on to Rookwood Golf Course.
See www.rightmove.co.uk