This five-bedroom family home comes complete with large garden and heated swimming pool

Take a look inside this Horsham family home with private gardens and heated swimming pool

This five-bedroom detached family home is situated in a secluded development at Rookwood Park in Horsham.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 19th Apr 2023, 17:19 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 17:23 BST

It was built by Berkeley Homes in 1996 to exacting standards and has been further improved with the addition of a vaulted ceiling extension to the kitchen to create an open plan, central family hub.

It has a large private garden, including a heated swimming pool, and is on sale through agents Courtney Green with a guide price of £1,850,000.

The property, which has an expansive gravel driveway with access to a detached triple garage, backs on to Rookwood Golf Course.

There is a grand, vaulted entrance hall with a central staircase

1. Grand entrance hall

There is a grand, vaulted entrance hall with a central staircase Photo: Contributed

There is a beautifully specified kitchen and breakfast room and open plan family room with vaulted ceiling and bi-folding doors to the garden

2. Kitchen and breakfast room

There is a beautifully specified kitchen and breakfast room and open plan family room with vaulted ceiling and bi-folding doors to the garden Photo: Contributed

The open plan family room leading off from the kitchen

3. Open plan family room

The open plan family room leading off from the kitchen Photo: Contributed

There is plenty of room for all the family to relax

4. Room to relax

There is plenty of room for all the family to relax Photo: Contributed

