Take a look inside this impressive five-bedroom family home near Horsham

1 . Five-bedroom family home

The kitchen/breakfast room has a walk-in pantry and plenty of natural light from folding doors and two skylights. It has been professionally fitted with Harvey Jones sleek, modern units, integrated appliances and contrasting Corian composite worktops. The central island houses a sink with Quooker tap and is finished with a wood breakfast bar with space for several bar stools. The attached utility room provides space and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer. Photo: Contributed