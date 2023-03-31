Edit Account-Sign Out
The characterful property is situated in Spy Lane, Loxwood, and is on the market with a guide price of £1,650,000

Take a look inside this impressive five-bedroom family home near Horsham

This impressive five-bedroom family home is set within just over half an acre in a village near Horsham.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 16:02 BST

The characterful property is situated at the top of a winding private electric-gated driveway in Loxwood.It is on sale through agents Keller Williams Prime Properties with a guide price of £1,650,000.See www.zoopla.co.uk

The kitchen/breakfast room has a walk-in pantry and plenty of natural light from folding doors and two skylights. It has been professionally fitted with Harvey Jones sleek, modern units, integrated appliances and contrasting Corian composite worktops. The central island houses a sink with Quooker tap and is finished with a wood breakfast bar with space for several bar stools. The attached utility room provides space and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

The kitchen/breakfast room has a walk-in pantry and plenty of natural light from folding doors and two skylights. It has been professionally fitted with Harvey Jones sleek, modern units, integrated appliances and contrasting Corian composite worktops. The central island houses a sink with Quooker tap and is finished with a wood breakfast bar with space for several bar stools. The attached utility room provides space and plumbing for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

The separate dining room has solid wood flooring, feature fireplace with wood surround and mantle, and double doors leading out into the garden.

The separate dining room has solid wood flooring, feature fireplace with wood surround and mantle, and double doors leading out into the garden.

A spacious family room has an internal door leading into the games room, both featuring bay windows.

A spacious family room has an internal door leading into the games room, both featuring bay windows.

A spacious light and airy family room features bay windows

A spacious light and airy family room features bay windows

