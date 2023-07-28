Take a look inside this spectacular Puborough house with fabulous indoor pool, sauna and views of the South Downs
This spectacular five-bedroom contemporary home has a fabulous indoor pool, sensational landscaped grounds, a sauna and views across Pulborough Wild Brooks to the South Downs.
Green Jade at Broomers Hill Lane in Pulborough is a striking and unusual property which has been significantly enhanced by the current owners.
Principally arranged over the ground floor, the entrance leads to a double height hall and and features a bespoke, cantilevered staircase leading to a sensational principal suite that occupies the entire first floor where the southern aspect comprises entirely of floor to ceiling, electrically operated windows to marvel at the views.
It is on sale through Savills with a guide price of £3,200,000.
