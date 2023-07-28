NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
This stunning contemporary property has spectacular view over the South Downs and Pulborough Brooks. It is on sale with a guide price of £3,200,000This stunning contemporary property has spectacular view over the South Downs and Pulborough Brooks. It is on sale with a guide price of £3,200,000
This stunning contemporary property has spectacular view over the South Downs and Pulborough Brooks. It is on sale with a guide price of £3,200,000

Take a look inside this spectacular Puborough house with fabulous indoor pool, sauna and views of the South Downs

This spectacular five-bedroom contemporary home has a fabulous indoor pool, sensational landscaped grounds, a sauna and views across Pulborough Wild Brooks to the South Downs.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:03 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 17:04 BST

Green Jade at Broomers Hill Lane in Pulborough is a striking and unusual property which has been significantly enhanced by the current owners.

Principally arranged over the ground floor, the entrance leads to a double height hall and and features a bespoke, cantilevered staircase leading to a sensational principal suite that occupies the entire first floor where the southern aspect comprises entirely of floor to ceiling, electrically operated windows to marvel at the views.

It is on sale through Savills with a guide price of £3,200,000.

The property is set within beautiful manicured and landscaped grounds extending to over three acres

1. Aerial view

The property is set within beautiful manicured and landscaped grounds extending to over three acres Photo: Contributed

There is a fabulous 12m indoor swimming pool.

2. Swimming pool

There is a fabulous 12m indoor swimming pool. Photo: Contributed

The kitchen/family room measures almost 37 feet in length and features a large central island with granite worksurface. There is an Aga which is a gas 3 oven unit, plus an electric 2 oven module with gas hob, with separate gas hob on the island, a Quooker hot water tap, wine fridge, separate pantry and built in fridge/freezer with surrounding cupboards.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen/family room measures almost 37 feet in length and features a large central island with granite worksurface. There is an Aga which is a gas 3 oven unit, plus an electric 2 oven module with gas hob, with separate gas hob on the island, a Quooker hot water tap, wine fridge, separate pantry and built in fridge/freezer with surrounding cupboards. Photo: Contributed

The main living/dining room has a double sided woodburner and bi-folding doors leading to the main rear terrace

4. Living/Dining room

The main living/dining room has a double sided woodburner and bi-folding doors leading to the main rear terrace Photo: Contributed

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:South DownsSavills