Take a look inside this spectacular Pulborough house with fabulous indoor pool, sauna and views of the South Downs

3 . Kitchen

The kitchen/family room measures almost 37 feet in length and features a large central island with granite worksurface. There is an Aga which is a gas 3 oven unit, plus an electric 2 oven module with gas hob, with separate gas hob on the island, a Quooker hot water tap, wine fridge, separate pantry and built in fridge/freezer with surrounding cupboards. Photo: Contributed