Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
This stunning eight-bedroom property is set in 28 acres of gardens and parkland at Itchingfield, near HorshamThis stunning eight-bedroom property is set in 28 acres of gardens and parkland at Itchingfield, near Horsham
This stunning eight-bedroom property is set in 28 acres of gardens and parkland at Itchingfield, near Horsham

Take a look inside this stunning eight-bedroom house near Horsham with gym, sauna, swimming pool and chauffeur's lodge

This stunning eight-bedroom house near Horsham has an indoor leisure suite with gym, plunge pool, flotation tank and sauna.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 16th May 2023, 16:46 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:48 BST

And outside it has a swimming pool, tennis court, stables – and chauffeur’s lodge – set within 28 acres of gardens, parkland and paddocks.

The property – Storries in Plumtree Cross Lane, Itchingfield, is on sale through agents House Partnership with a guide price of £4.5 million.

The house is a clever blend of traditional 1930s architecture with a contemporary extension to the north-west corner.

Its entrance porch leads to a reception hall and glass-enclosed courtyard.

There is also a kitchen/breakfast room, pantry, larder, utility room, flower room, two cloakrooms, stores and a wine cellar.

See housepartnership.co.uk

The principal rooms have a southerly outlook across the gardens and grounds and are filled with natural light.

1. Principal rooms

The principal rooms have a southerly outlook across the gardens and grounds and are filled with natural light. Photo: Bagshaw & Hardy Ltd

There is plenty of room for relaxation in the wood-panelled rooms such as this one currently used as music room

2. Relaxation

There is plenty of room for relaxation in the wood-panelled rooms such as this one currently used as music room Photo: Bagshaw & Hardy Ltd

The property includes a drawing room, dining room, sitting room and study/home office

3. Sitting room

The property includes a drawing room, dining room, sitting room and study/home office Photo: Bagshaw & Hardy Ltd

As well as these stairs, there is a passenger lift providing access from the first floor to the leisure suite and gymnasium, that occupies the entire top floor.

4. Stairs and a lift

As well as these stairs, there is a passenger lift providing access from the first floor to the leisure suite and gymnasium, that occupies the entire top floor. Photo: Bagshaw & Hardy Ltd

Next Page
Page 1 of 2