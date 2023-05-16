Take a look inside this stunning eight-bedroom house near Horsham with gym, sauna, swimming pool and chauffeur's lodge
This stunning eight-bedroom house near Horsham has an indoor leisure suite with gym, plunge pool, flotation tank and sauna.
And outside it has a swimming pool, tennis court, stables – and chauffeur’s lodge – set within 28 acres of gardens, parkland and paddocks.
The property – Storries in Plumtree Cross Lane, Itchingfield, is on sale through agents House Partnership with a guide price of £4.5 million.
The house is a clever blend of traditional 1930s architecture with a contemporary extension to the north-west corner.
Its entrance porch leads to a reception hall and glass-enclosed courtyard.
There is also a kitchen/breakfast room, pantry, larder, utility room, flower room, two cloakrooms, stores and a wine cellar.