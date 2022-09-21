The stunning coastal home has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and an annexe, which could be the ideal space for a teenager/relative, or the perfect work from home studio.

Located in Old Fort Road on Shoreham Beach, the luxury property has been designed with exceptional living space in mind.

When you step inside the front door, you are immediately greeted by far reaching views of the beach.

The lounge has a large log burner creating a cosy atmosphere, and leads straight through to the dining room with patio doors opening to the garden.

The kitchen provides a cool and contemporary space to entertain with a curved Corian work-top and breakfast bar offering views of the beach.

The self-contained annexe provides a lounge, double bedroom, shower room and separate kitchen with doors opening to a private south facing courtyard making it the ideal space for a multitude of uses.Upstairs, you will find a bright and spacious landing with the potential to create a first floor terrace above the kitchen. There are also three further generous sized bedrooms, with the main bedroom boasting a bath overlooking the sea.The South-facing garden is a truly wonderful space with views and over the foreshore towards the beach.

There is a large sandstone patio and decked area with a heated swimming pool offering plenty of space around it for sun loungers and further entertaining spaces.The front of the home is approached via private gates and opens up to a large driveway with a garage providing ample room for vehicles and boats.

Undefined: readMore

1. Five bedroom property in Old Fort Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, BN43 - £1,750,000 The bright and welcoming dining room has patio doors opening to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Five bedroom property in Old Fort Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, BN43 - £1,750,000 The property has an outdoor heated swimming pool in the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Five bedroom property in Old Fort Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, BN43 - £1,750,000 The stunning coastal home is located on Shoreham Beach. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Five bedroom property in Old Fort Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, BN43 - £1,750,000 The 'Keller' kitchen provides a cool and contemporary space to entertain with a curved Corian work-top and breakfast bar offering views of the beach. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales