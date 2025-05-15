It’s hard to imagine a more inspiring location than this gorgeous property in rural Sussex.

As well as the large lake, with its views to die for, the 11.05-acre grounds include pasture and ancient woodland.

The house itself is a bespoke five-bedroom bungalow, built to make the most of its spectacular surroundings, with a large patio overlooking the lake.

At its heart is a large kitchen/dining/family room, around which the bedrooms - two with en-suite bathrooms - are arranged.

The sensational property is located on Broomham Lane, in Whitesmith, near Lewes, East Sussex.

The family friendly village of Laughton, home to The Roebuck pub, a post office and a popular local-run shop serving coffee, is just a short walk away.

There's also a community recreation ground behind the nearby Ofsted-rated 'Good' primary school and a private cricket ground behind the village hall.

Buses run to King’s Academy secondary school, and you’re close to Ringmer and the historic county town of Lewes, with its cobbled streets and Anglo-Saxon alleyways.

The truly unique property is listed for sale with Freeman Forman and has an asking price of £1.4 million.

It is one of more than 300 homes across Sussex and 7,500 nationally taking part in what’s billed as the UK’s largest open house event, concluding this Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18.

As well as Freeman Forman, the estate agencies Fox & Sons, King & Chasemore, Connells, Bairstow Eves, Bridgfords, and Gascoigne-Pees are taking part in the open house event.

Do you have a house hunting story or tips to share? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Bespoke bungalow The bespoke five-bed bungalow has an amazing setting | Freeman Forman Photo: Freeman Forman

2 . Spectacular setting The large lake which is part of the 11.05-acre grounds | Freeman Forman Photo: Freeman Forman

3 . Open-plan living The spacious open-plan kitchen/dining/living area | Freeman Forman Photo: Freeman Forman