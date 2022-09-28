The cheapest property for sale in Littlehampton according to Zoopla
This is the cheapest property on the market in Littlehampton, according to Zoopla.
The top floor studio apartment has been listed with a guide price of £115,000, making it Littlehampton’s cheapest home on the market, excluding retirement homes, mobile homes or shared ownership.
Key features include one double bedroom and living room, a bright fitted kitchen and a bathroom, plus a storage cupboard in the hallway and a garage located to the rear.
The one bedroom home is situated only a short walk away from local shops and schools and Littlehampton town centre is within just a couple of hundred yards.
The property has been put on the market by Graham Butt, and all information can be found on Zoopla.