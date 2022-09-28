The top floor studio apartment has been listed with a guide price of £115,000, making it Littlehampton’s cheapest home on the market, excluding retirement homes, mobile homes or shared ownership.

Key features include one double bedroom and living room, a bright fitted kitchen and a bathroom, plus a storage cupboard in the hallway and a garage located to the rear.

The one bedroom home is situated only a short walk away from local shops and schools and Littlehampton town centre is within just a couple of hundred yards.

The property has been put on the market by Graham Butt, and all information can be found on Zoopla.

