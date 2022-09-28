Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

The cheapest property for sale in Littlehampton according to Zoopla

This is the cheapest property on the market in Littlehampton, according to Zoopla.

By Megan Baker
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 12:44 pm

The top floor studio apartment has been listed with a guide price of £115,000, making it Littlehampton’s cheapest home on the market, excluding retirement homes, mobile homes or shared ownership.

Key features include one double bedroom and living room, a bright fitted kitchen and a bathroom, plus a storage cupboard in the hallway and a garage located to the rear.

The one bedroom home is situated only a short walk away from local shops and schools and Littlehampton town centre is within just a couple of hundred yards.

The property has been put on the market by Graham Butt, and all information can be found on Zoopla.

Undefined: readMore

1. One bed flat in Goda Road, Littlehampton, BN17 - £115,000

The property is situated in Goda Road, only a short walk away from local shops, schools and Littlehampton town centre

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. One bed flat in Goda Road, Littlehampton, BN17 - £115,000

The property has a garage

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. One bed flat in Goda Road, Littlehampton, BN17 - £115,000

The property's exterior

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. One bed flat in Goda Road, Littlehampton, BN17 - £115,000

The double bedroom and living area is bright and spacious

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Zoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us