The cheapest property for sale in Worthing according to Zoopla

This is the cheapest property in Worthing, according to Zoopla.

By Megan Baker
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 5:37 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 5:37 pm

The two bedroom flat has been listed with a guide price of £115,000, making it the cheapest home in the area on the market, excluding retirement homes, mobile homes or shared ownership.

This property is bright and spacious throughout with a living room, kitchen, bathroom and separate WC.

While it is in need of some modernisation inside, it has been described as a perfect first time investment property or to be added to an existing portfolio.

The property has been put on the market by Fox & Sons, and all information can be found on Zoopla.

1. Two bed flat for sale in Rowlands Road, Worthing BN11 - £115,000

The property has a spacious kitchen

Photo: Zoopla

2. Two bed flat for sale in Rowlands Road, Worthing BN11 - £115,000

The property's living area

Photo: Zoopla

3. Two bed flat for sale in Rowlands Road, Worthing BN11 - £115,000

One of the property's bedrooms

Photo: Zoopla

4. Two bed flat for sale in Rowlands Road, Worthing BN11 - £115,000

The interior of the property

Photo: Zoopla

Zoopla
