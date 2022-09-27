The cheapest property for sale in Worthing according to Zoopla

The two bedroom flat has been listed with a guide price of £115,000, making it the cheapest home in the area on the market, excluding retirement homes, mobile homes or shared ownership.

This property is bright and spacious throughout with a living room, kitchen, bathroom and separate WC.

While it is in need of some modernisation inside, it has been described as a perfect first time investment property or to be added to an existing portfolio.

The property has been put on the market by Fox & Sons, and all information can be found on Zoopla.

