The cheapest property for sale in Worthing according to Zoopla
This is the cheapest property in Worthing, according to Zoopla.
By Megan Baker
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 5:37 pm
The two bedroom flat has been listed with a guide price of £115,000, making it the cheapest home in the area on the market, excluding retirement homes, mobile homes or shared ownership.
This property is bright and spacious throughout with a living room, kitchen, bathroom and separate WC.
While it is in need of some modernisation inside, it has been described as a perfect first time investment property or to be added to an existing portfolio.
The property has been put on the market by Fox & Sons, and all information can be found on Zoopla.
