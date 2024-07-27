These are the cheapest postcodes in East Sussex to buy a house, according to new data

A new report ranks postcodes in East Sussex based on their average house prices over a yearly period, revealing the cheapest and most expensive places to live in the county.

Cardinal Steels and Online Marketing Surgery have created their House Postcode Report, which helped rank postcodes in East Sussex based on their average house price.

Online Marketing Surgery used property price data from the HM Land Registry, where they worked out the average house prices for all postcodes in East Sussex from January 2023 to January 2024.

These are the cheapest postcodes in East Sussex to buy a house, according to the new data.

The TN40 postcode is the cheapest in East Sussex to buy a property with an average price of £267,548.

2. TN40 - Bexhill

The TN40 postcode is the cheapest in East Sussex to buy a property with an average price of £267,548.Photo: Google

The BN21 postcode has an average property price of £280,232

3. BN21 - Eastbourne

The BN21 postcode has an average property price of £280,232Photo: Google

The TN37 postcode has an average property price of £280,762

4. TN37 - St Leonards

The TN37 postcode has an average property price of £280,762Photo: Google

