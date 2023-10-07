Kitchen renovations are something people are majorly taking into consideration, whether selling their home or not.

Google searches for ‘ideas for kitchen renovations'’ have skyrocketed by 400% in the last 12 months in the UK alone.

With this in mind, kitchen design and retail experts, Magnet spoke to industry experts from some of the UK’s leading real estate companies, including Foxtons, Reeds Rains and Zoopla to reveal how much value a kitchen renovation truly adds to property prices. This means budding sellers can assess what kind of investment they should put into their property to increase value when selling.

The average budget kitchen renovation costs about £7,000. Across Sussex, this increases the value of a property by approximately £21,831. This is a massive return on investment of £14,800.

A standard renovation project, costing roughly £11,000, adds an average value of £22,837 to properties across Sussex.

A luxury renovation, costing £15,000 adds approximately £24,913 to house prices. When looking across Sussex as a whole it makes sense for homeowners to limit their investment in their kitchen to maximise the amount of profit they will make as a result of the sale.

The value of a kitchen is greatest in Mid Sussex

If you reside in Mid Sussex, higher house prices mean a kitchen renovation will have an even greater impact on how much value is added to your property. According to the experts, a standard renovation will add £26,180 to property values. This means sellers can make a profit of £15,180.

Compared to last year, the value of a kitchen in Mid Sussex has increased by a massive 11.95%. This is followed by East Sussex where value has increased by 8.33% since 2022, then West Sussex with a 6.61% increase year on year.

Top tips for boosting property value:

Listen to the experts when it comes to location value

Jen Nash, head of design at Magnet, said: ”Listen to the experts on what the selling price of your property is likely to be. This will ensure you don’t overspend on a renovation and end up losing the return on investment.”

Fleur Marston, Earls Court sales manager, added: “The level of renovation we would recommend would depend on the exact address of the property. There is always going to be a cap on what a buyer would pay for some of the less desirable areas. It would therefore be prudent to avoid putting a top-of-the-range kitchen in one of these. On the other hand, the sort of buyer who is looking at a premium flat in a premium address would appreciate a luxury renovation to reflect the location.”

Ample storage space for cooking and integrated appliances are important to buyers

One of the biggest issues people place in the home is storage. The more you can fit into your kitchen design the better! Alongside having enough living and worktop space, updated integrated appliances can also add a lot of value for prospective buyers.

John Wetherell, director of an independently owned and managed Reeds Rains estate agency, said: “Kitchens are very important to buyers when choosing a property - with many seeing it not only as a space for cooking or baking but where friends and family can gather informally – especially if there’s a table/island or seated area available. Design-wise, buyers like to see good areas for food preparation, as well as ample storage, with good, integrated appliances also considered a great feature.”

Fleur Marston, Earls Court sales manager, Foxtons added: “Something we have found to have particular significance in recent weeks is our buyers wanting to have a full-sized fridge. A few vendors have put in small half-sized fridges in favour of having more worktop space. We have found that this has been a deterrent to buyers.”

Getting DIY projects right can add value to your property

If confident in your abilities, DIY projects can be extremely effective at increasing your house value whilst on a budget. However to ensure you don’t devalue your property with poor workmanship, only carry out DIY that you know you can do successfully and won't cause further damage to your property.

Daniel Copley, consumer spokesperson at Zoopla said: “This explosion of DIY trends on TikTok over the past year has undoubtedly led to an increase in people doing budget renovations. We know kitchens are a key selling point for many buyers - and the centre of activity in many households - so DIY projects are often focussed on this space. Getting this right can add value and make your home more appealing.”

Superficial upgrades can improve the chances of adding value

If struggling to afford a complete kitchen renovation, there are several cost-effective, surface-level improvements you can do that will better your chances of increasing your property price.

Daniel Copley, consumer spokesperson at Zoopla, said: “Superficial touches, such as replacing broken handles or treating worktops, could give your kitchen a quick update and improve your chances of adding value.”

Buyers will pay more for a turnkey kitchen

Moving house is one of the most stressful experiences we go through, but finding a property that needs little to no renovations can decrease these added stress levels massively.

Fleur Marston, Earls Court sales manager, said: “As a result of the cost of renovating a property having drastically risen in the last couple of years, for the first time in a long time we have found that buyers are willing to pay a premium for something into which they are able to move straight in. On the whole, the aspect of a renovation which buyers put the most emphasis on is usually the kitchen.”

Why does the kitchen have such a massive impact on property prices?