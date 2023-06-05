This is the most expensive property in West Sussex: Take a look inside
This 10-bedroom mansion is the most expensive house currently on the market in West Sussex – but it does come with six separate estate houses included in the £15.7 million price.
As well as 10/11 bedrooms, the Georgian manor house – Maybanks at Cox Green, Rudgwick – has four principal reception rooms, 78 acres of grounds and gardens, a tennis court and planning permission for a large orangery, indoor pool, leisure complex and garage/stable block.
It also has six newly-converted estate houses comprising two three-bedroom houses, three four-bed houses and one five-bedroom house.
The estate is on sale through agents Strutt & Parker. Telephone Tom Shuttleworth on 01483 306565.
