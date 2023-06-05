Edit Account-Sign Out
The 10-bedroom property has origins believed to date back to the late 18th century and is set within 78 acres of grounds.The 10-bedroom property has origins believed to date back to the late 18th century and is set within 78 acres of grounds.
This is the most expensive property in West Sussex: Take a look inside

This 10-bedroom mansion is the most expensive house currently on the market in West Sussex – but it does come with six separate estate houses included in the £15.7 million price.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:57 BST

As well as 10/11 bedrooms, the Georgian manor house – Maybanks at Cox Green, Rudgwick – has four principal reception rooms, 78 acres of grounds and gardens, a tennis court and planning permission for a large orangery, indoor pool, leisure complex and garage/stable block.

It also has six newly-converted estate houses comprising two three-bedroom houses, three four-bed houses and one five-bedroom house.

The estate is on sale through agents Strutt & Parker. Telephone Tom Shuttleworth on 01483 306565.

The property has five large and airy reception rooms.

1. Reception rooms

The property has five large and airy reception rooms. Photo: Contributed

There are five large reception rooms including a galleried dining room

2. Dining room

There are five large reception rooms including a galleried dining room Photo: Contributed

The property has 10/11 bedrooms four of which are en-suite.

3. Bedrooms

The property has 10/11 bedrooms four of which are en-suite. Photo: Contributed

There are 10 bedrooms with the possibility of an eleventh.

4. Bedrooms

There are 10 bedrooms with the possibility of an eleventh. Photo: Contributed

