Originally a pair of houses linked to the neighbouring historic manor house, believed to date from the 17th century, and now featuring an 18th century frontage, Boswell House is an attractive part-cobbled and -tile hung townhouse offering almost 3,900 sq. Ft. Of attractive accommodation arranged over three floors and offers potential for further development of the extensive loft space to provide further accommodation. Sensitively renovated to provide an ideal family and entertaining space, the property combines the amenities of modern living with retained character features including sash windows, some exposed beams, a wealth of exposed wooden flooring, cast iron radiators and original fireplaces.