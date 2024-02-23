Top spots for purchasing homes with gardens in Sussex: where to look?
The soaring costs of homes for first-time buyers have reached unprecedented levels, posing challenges for many in meeting the rising mortgage expenses. Nevertheless, for numerous families, the availability of a garden space holds significant importance in choosing the ideal location to embark on their new life journey.
In response to this demand, MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have jointly produced the Garden Space Report. This report helped rank areas in Sussex based on the extent of outdoor space available, unveiling the top locations to purchase houses with gardens in the county.
Key Findings:
🏡Wealden is the best area to buy a house with a garden space in Yorkshire as they have the highest private outdoor space with 46,452,986m2.
🏡 Adur, a district in West Sussex, has the lowest amount of home private green space with only 5,095,973m2.
🏡Sussex has a total of 236,878,133m2 home green space area, with 114,624,578m2 in West Sussex and 122,253,555m2 in East Sussex.
Top 5 areas in Sussex to buy a house with garden space (m2)
Wealden - 46,452,986m2
Wealden has the most home garden space in Sussex with a massive 46,452,986m2. The current population of the area is 160,100.
Horsham - 30,663,189m2
Second on the list is the area of Horsham, having a garden space area of 53,916,008m2. The latest Census shows Horsham to have a total population of 146,800, an increase of 11.8% from 131,300 in 2011.
Chichester - 28,805,668m2
With a population of 124,100, Chichester is the third area with the most home green space in Berkshire at 22,462,675m2.
Mid Sussex - 24,214,111m2
Mid Sussex has 152,600 living in their local authority and have one of the highest amounts of home green space in the county, with a total 24,214,111m2m2 area.
Rother - 23,292,845m2
Rother rounds out the top five list, with the area having a home green space area of 23,292,845m2. The population of this area is 93,100.
Areas in Sussex ranked by its private garden space
|
Rank
|
Area
|
Garden Space Area (m2)
|
1
|
Wealden
|
46,452,986
|
2
|
Horsham
|
30,663,189
|
3
|
Chichester
|
28,805,668
|
4
|
Mid Sussex
|
24,214,111
|
5
|
Rother
|
23,292,845
|
6
|
Arun
|
18,317,114
|
7
|
Brighton and Hove
|
15,892,074
|
8
|
Lewes
|
15,725,207
|
9
|
Worthing
|
8,455,904
|
10
|
Crawley
|
6,701,596
|
11
|
Eastbourne
|
6,659,854
|
12
|
Hastings
|
6,601,612
|
13
|
Adur
|
5,095,973
Methodology:
- The data around access to gardens and public green spaces in Great Britain was taken from the Office for National Statistics.
- To find out the population of each area in both top five lists, we used data from the 2021 Census report which is the most recent publication on the population of each place in the UK.
- We then downloaded the recent ‘Access to Garden Space, Great Britain’ dataset and pulled out the data for areas in Sussex.
- From this we then pulled out the ‘private outdoor space total area (m²)’ section in the ‘Housing’ tab to find the places with the highest and lowest amount of home green space. This sorted the list from highest to lowest to create the rankings.