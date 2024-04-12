Town centre bungalow in Burgess Hill up for auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two-bedroom 193B Lower Church Road is among 149 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £160,000 to £165,000 with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 1 May.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This rectangular-shaped detached bungalow offers well-proportioned accommodation and is in good decorative order throughout.

AUCTION: 193b Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill

“The property has double glazing with contemporary fixtures and fittings and a good sized south-facing garden. It provides an ideal opportunity to let as an investment or for owner occupation.”

It is conveniently located just off London Road, opposite the recreational facilities of St. Johns Park. Comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities including mainline railway station are within easy access, with excellent road links to London and Brighton via the nearby A23.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/249/145/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the third of eight this year, goes live on Monday 29 April and ends on Wednesday 1 May.