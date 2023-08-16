Tranquil West Sussex is a hot spot for retirement renters

Retirement renting is rising in popularity. Hamptons reports the number of households aged over-65 renting their home will double to more than one million in the next decade, up from 402,963 last year to 1,003,382 by 2033 , and tranquil West Sussex offering peaceful countryside living within easy reach of London is a top destination for retirement renters, according to retirement brand, My Future Living.

Retirement renting is rising in popularity. Hamptons reports the number of households aged over-65 renting their home will double to more than one million in the next decade, up from 402,963 last year to 1,003,382 by 2033[i], and tranquil West Sussex offering peaceful countryside living within easy reach of London is a top destination for retirement renters, according to retirement brand, My Future Living.

Dominic Stead, Property Director at My Future Living said: “West Sussex offers retirees the best of both worlds – quiet countryside, lovely market towns and not too far from the capital, London. It’s a very popular spot so we are delighted to offer new studio apartments in a friendly retirement development, Ashdown Gate, in East Grinstead.

“The development is close to local shops, a post office and library, plus excellent bus services and the train station. We recommend early viewing as these properties will be snapped up quickly.”

Ashdown Gate

Renting offers some great benefits including freeing up capital, if someone has previously owned a property, no longer having to worry about the upkeep and maintenance of a home as well as being part of a friendly retirement community.

Sussex was recently listed on over 50s website, Rest Less as the number four hotspot to retire to[ii]. They point out that many retirees have children and grandchildren living in and around London, so living there makes keeping in touch with family that much easier.

East Grinstead is a popular ancient market town in West Sussex and the capital of the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. With many ancient buildings, friendly independent shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, and attractions such as the prestigious Bluebell Railway, plus a wealth of walking paths and a national long distance trail running through the town, there is plenty to do and see.[iii]

The studio apartments in Ashdown Gate start at £875 per calendar month and are available on an assured ‘lifetime’ tenancy, allowing people can stay as long as they wish, as long as they keep to the terms of their lease. The development has beautifully landscaped gardens, a communal lounge to socialise in plus a 24-hour emergency alarm system in each apartment and an onsite manager on duty.

Residents organise activities and events such as coffee mornings and fish and chip suppers so people can feel part of a sociable community. The development has lifts to all three floors, a guest suite for visiting family and friends plus it is pet friendly, which is a real benefit for those that have a dog or cat but think that rules them out of renting.