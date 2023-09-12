Life satisfaction data has put two Sussex towns among the top ten in the country.

New research has revealed England’s most satisfied areas. The study by CBD oil products company CBDfx analysed data from the Office for National Statistics Annual Population Survey, which surveyed a sample of homes nationwide in 2021.

The average response out of 10 for the survey question ‘Overall, how satisfied are you with your life nowadays?’ was analysed for each local authority in England.

Worthing finished in seventh, with an average satisfaction score of 8.05. Horsham came eighth with a score of 8.03

High Peak – in Derbyshire – ranked as England’s most satisfied area, based on life satisfaction data. Torridge and Blaby took second and third, respectively

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for CBDfx said: “While the survey does not cover the entire country, it’s essential that these questions are being asked to people nationwide, even if it is just a sample, to track patterns for mental health, happiness, and more.