Two Sussex towns among top 10 'most satisfied areas' in the country
and live on Freeview channel 276
New research has revealed England’s most satisfied areas. The study by CBD oil products company CBDfx analysed data from the Office for National Statistics Annual Population Survey, which surveyed a sample of homes nationwide in 2021.
The average response out of 10 for the survey question ‘Overall, how satisfied are you with your life nowadays?’ was analysed for each local authority in England.
Worthing finished in seventh, with an average satisfaction score of 8.05. Horsham came eighth with a score of 8.03
High Peak – in Derbyshire – ranked as England’s most satisfied area, based on life satisfaction data. Torridge and Blaby took second and third, respectively
Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for CBDfx said: “While the survey does not cover the entire country, it’s essential that these questions are being asked to people nationwide, even if it is just a sample, to track patterns for mental health, happiness, and more.
"One surprising pattern is that in certain areas, life satisfaction numbers in 2021 were reported higher than in the late 2010s, despite the uncertain circumstances worldwide at the start of this decade.”