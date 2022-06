The building in Havelock Road has already been granted planning consent to turn the two floors into five self-contained flats.

It will be offered with a leasehold guide price of £350,000 to £360,000 by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Auction appraiser Chris Milne said: “This is an ideal opportunity for a builder or developer seeking a project which can be started quickly.”