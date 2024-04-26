Versatile Worthing property with hobbies room and feature timber garden cabin

This deceptively-spacious and versatile Worthing property has the benefit of a large conservatory, hobbies room and feature timber garden cabin.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 26th Apr 2024, 14:57 BST

Sole agents James & James Estate Agents are taking bookings for a viewing morning on Saturday, May 11, from 9.30am to 11am. The agents say internal viewing is essential to appreciate the overall size and condition of this detached house.

The three-bedroom property in George V Avenue has a guide price of £600,000 to £650,000. It has a bay-fronted lounge, dining room with French doors to the double-glazed conservatory, a ground-floor hobbies room, modern refitted kitchen with Quartz work surfaces and a modern fitted bath and shower room.

There is a courtyard garden and feature rear garden laid to Indian sandstone and shingle, for ease of maintenance.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

Sole agents James & James Estate Agents are taking bookings for a viewing morning on Saturday, May 11, from 9.30am to 11am. The agents say internal viewing is essential to appreciate the overall size and condition of this detached house.

1. George V Avenue, Worthing

Sole agents James & James Estate Agents are taking bookings for a viewing morning on Saturday, May 11, from 9.30am to 11am. The agents say internal viewing is essential to appreciate the overall size and condition of this detached house. Photo: Zoopla

Sole agents James & James Estate Agents are taking bookings for a viewing morning on Saturday, May 11, from 9.30am to 11am. The agents say internal viewing is essential to appreciate the overall size and condition of this detached house.

2. George V Avenue, Worthing

Sole agents James & James Estate Agents are taking bookings for a viewing morning on Saturday, May 11, from 9.30am to 11am. The agents say internal viewing is essential to appreciate the overall size and condition of this detached house. Photo: Zoopla

Sole agents James & James Estate Agents are taking bookings for a viewing morning on Saturday, May 11, from 9.30am to 11am. The agents say internal viewing is essential to appreciate the overall size and condition of this detached house.

3. George V Avenue, Worthing

Sole agents James & James Estate Agents are taking bookings for a viewing morning on Saturday, May 11, from 9.30am to 11am. The agents say internal viewing is essential to appreciate the overall size and condition of this detached house. Photo: Zoopla

Sole agents James & James Estate Agents are taking bookings for a viewing morning on Saturday, May 11, from 9.30am to 11am. The agents say internal viewing is essential to appreciate the overall size and condition of this detached house.

4. George V Avenue, Worthing

Sole agents James & James Estate Agents are taking bookings for a viewing morning on Saturday, May 11, from 9.30am to 11am. The agents say internal viewing is essential to appreciate the overall size and condition of this detached house. Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Zoopla
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice