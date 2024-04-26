Versatile Worthing property with hobbies room and feature timber garden cabin

Sole agents James & James Estate Agents are taking bookings for a viewing morning on Saturday, May 11, from 9.30am to 11am. The agents say internal viewing is essential to appreciate the overall size and condition of this detached house.

The three-bedroom property in George V Avenue has a guide price of £600,000 to £650,000. It has a bay-fronted lounge, dining room with French doors to the double-glazed conservatory, a ground-floor hobbies room, modern refitted kitchen with Quartz work surfaces and a modern fitted bath and shower room.

There is a courtyard garden and feature rear garden laid to Indian sandstone and shingle, for ease of maintenance.

