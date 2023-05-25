Natalie Philp, from Sompting, West Sussex, caught the clip on one of the eight Ring Stick Up Cams she has in her garden. The cameras are placed in a hog village she built and is now home to hedgehogs which have been named Luna, Ziggy, Mini Spikes, Big H and Pins & Needles – scroll down to see the video.

Natalie’s love for hedgehogs started when she was a little girl and her dad would show them to her in their garden. Now, 20 years later, she still enjoys watching and protecting the hedgehogs. Natalie is not alone with her love for hedgehogs. The tiny, spiky mammals are one of Britain's most loved wild creatures – consistently topping the charts in surveys of the UK's favourite wild creature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Ring, Natalie said: “I have built a hedgehog village with three houses that they live in, with two dining rooms. I love watching them and think they are more entertaining than TV. I am a hedgehog champion and help them locally by putting up posters and helping my neighbours set up homes for hedgehogs in their gardens.”

Tips from Natalie on protecting hedgehogs include providing them with fresh water, checking the garden before mowing in case they have made a nest, and building a ‘hedgehog highway’ – a 13cm-square hole in fencing so they can travel from garden to garden looking for natural food – hedgehogs can travel two miles a night.

People with Ring footage of clever or adorable animals can send it to [email protected] or visit the Ring website. People can also head to Ring’s blog post to read more about using indoor cameras to check in on pets.