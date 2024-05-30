West Mill - where a sparkling stream meets the open seas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If a home is all about location, look no further than West Mill. This former millers’ cottage is set on the southern shoreline of Langstone village in Hampshire, basking in fresh air from both the neighbouring countryside and gentle sea breezes. From its private slipway, you can easily take to the water for kayaking, paddleboarding or windsurfing. A nearby deep-water marina offers direct access to the Solent for sailing.

The four-bedroom detached home of West Mill is full of character, with the original portion believed to date from the 18th century. The elegant Victorian era is reflected in its high ceilings and large windows welcoming in natural light and maximising views throughout the seasons.

First time on the market in 50 years

West Mill has been enjoyed by the same family for over 50 years but the owners, Helen and Bill Bishop, have now decided that it’s time for another family to love the house as much as they have. The house is now on the market with Emsworth selling agency, Henry Adams, inviting offers in excess of £1,995,000.

West Mill is a beautiful family home with its own slipway, and a haven for wildlife

Helen said, “We have loved West Mill and the house knows it! There is a calm, friendly feel to the house which makes it the ideal family home. Our three sons and their wives, six grandchildren and family pets, have enjoyed this house and garden. We’ve gathered fresh produce from the kitchen garden and watched the wildlife, including sparrow hawks, a visiting buzzard, a pair of kestrels and two sets of mallard who return each year to bring up their ducklings. We’ve even had ornithologists visiting to see the extensive range of visiting sea birds who flock in at high tide.”

Additions of space and potential

Helen and Bill have made additions to the property over the years, including a conservatory leading to a large utility room, store, and a fantastic 26 ft suite with its own cloakroom, making it ideal for working from home, crafts, a gym, or yoga studio. There’s also a detached double garage with extra storage space for your watersports gear.

A step in time

The original flagstone floors echo the footsteps of time in the reception hall and the kitchen, while the Purbeck flagstones laid in the conservatory, added some 30 years ago, are understood to be half the consignment for Windsor Castle following a devastating fire.

Freshwater meets seawater

The house lies at a confluence where freshwater meets seawater. The clear stream that sparkles its way through the garden of West Mill, emerges from a natural freshwater spring in Havant and is fished by a family of kingfishers and herons. The seawater comes up the creeks from Langstone Harbour, bringing the fish in on the rising tide. Sea trout, sea bass, mullet, sticklebacks and minnows all live in and around the area.

Sailing ships and sacks of grain

As a former millers’ cottage, West Mill has far-reaching harbour views over Southmoor Nature Reserve and is tucked away at the top of Chichester Harbour. The working mill was demolished in the 1930s but was once one of five working mills by the river. Tall sailing ships would anchor in Langstone Harbour and small boats would be rowed up to the building delivering grain in sacks for milling. Then ground flour would be returned to the ships, for delivery around the coast.

Village life

Langstone Village itself has a thriving community. Along with two local pubs, there is a nearby doctors’ surgery, primary and secondary schools, and plenty of outdoor sports clubs in the area, from golf, rugby and lawn tennis, to waterskiing and sailing clubs for all ages and abilities.

It’s a short drive to the beaches of Hayling Island or inland to the rolling countryside of the South Downs National Park for endless scenic walks. Havant is just a mile away from Langstone with a wider range of shops and amenities including a large Marks & Spencer.

The right connections

Langstone is within minutes of Havant’s A27 Junction which links eastwards to Chichester and Brighton, westwards to the M27 for Portsmouth and Southampton, or north to Petersfield, Guildford and London via the A3(M). By rail, Havant station is a few minutes’ walk through countryside, and provides direct services to Gatwick and London Victoria & Waterloo stations, with journey times from an hour and 39 minutes.

Falling in love

Helen adds, “Ideally we hope that someone who has fallen in love with this home will buy it. As well as the garden being the setting for family football, cricket or badminton, we have hosted a wedding reception and countless village and private parties here. Our family has loved it at West Mill, and we want to find the next generation to enjoy it just as much.”